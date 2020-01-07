Sunny
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trump planning to attend college football championship game

By AP News

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Jan. 13 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.

The game features No. 1 Louisiana State University versus No. 3 Clemson, which is looking for its third national title in the last four seasons. Both teams are undefeated.

Trump has attended a handful of sports events in recent months, including Game 5 of the World Series, a college football showdown between LSU and Alabama, and the annual Army-Navy football game.

An administration official not authorized to publicly discuss the president’s travel confirmed that he planned to attend next week’s championship.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 