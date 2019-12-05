Ross, Pepperdine host Idaho State

Idaho State (3-3) vs. Pepperdine (3-6)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Tarik Cool and Idaho State will battle Colbey Ross and Pepperdine. Cool is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Ross has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Ross has put up 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists to lead the charge for the Waves. Kessler Edwards has paired with Ross and is putting up 15 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by Cool, who is averaging 13.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has had his hand in 52 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 36 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bengals. Pepperdine has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) over its previous three games while Idaho State has assists on 49 of 86 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Bengals have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

