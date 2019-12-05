UC Riverside faces Cal Lutheran

Cal Lutheran vs. UC Riverside (6-3)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders will be taking on the Kingsmen of Division III Cal Lutheran. UC Riverside lost 79-67 to California Baptist in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Callum McRae has averaged 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds this year for UC Riverside. George Willborn III is also a primary contributor, with eight points and 6.6 rebounds per game.GIFTED GOMEZ: Fernando Gomez has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Highlanders scored 62.4 points per matchup across those 13 games.

