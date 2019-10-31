Sunny
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ionescu, Cox headline AP women’s preseason All-America team

By AP News

Ionescu, Cox headline AP women’s preseason All-America team

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu headlines The Associated Press women’s basketball preseason All-America team.

The NCAA career leader for triple-doubles was a unanimous choice for the honor from a 28-member media panel. She was joined on the team announced Thursday by Lauren Cox of Baylor, Beatrice Mompremier of Miami, Kaila Charles of Maryland and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M.

Ionescu and Cox are the only two returning players from last spring’s All-America teams. Ionescu was on the first team then while Cox was on the third team.

The AP started choosing a preseason All-America team before the 1994-95 season and this is only the second time that the team does not have a player from Connecticut, Tennessee or Notre Dame. The 2005-06 squad was the only other time that happened.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 