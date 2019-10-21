Clear
FAU coach Kiffin fined $5K for tweet criticizing officials

By AP News

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin was fined $5,000 and reprimanded by Conference USA for criticizing the officiating in the Owls’ Friday game by positing on Twitter a photo of blind officials, using canes and being led around by seeing eye dogs.

Kiffin tweeted out the photo-shopped image Saturday night and included @ConferenceUSA about 24 hours after FAU lost 36-31 to Marshall at home.

Conference USA on Sunday announced Kiffin had been disciplined.

Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement the conference was obligated to enforce the “rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

