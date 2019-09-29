Sunny
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rutgers fires coach Ash after 8 wins in 3-plus seasons

By AP News

Rutgers fires coach Ash after 8 wins in 3-plus seasons

Photo Icon View Photo

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers has fired football coach Chris Ash four games into a season where the hapless Scarlet Knights are showing little progress.

Athletic director Pat Hobb announced the firing less than 24 hours after Rutgers (1-3) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan. The Scarlet Knights were 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017.

Hobbs also announced offensive coordinator John McNulty has been fired and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The 45-year-old Ash posted an 8-32 record in three-plus years, including a 3-26 mark in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers will host Maryland on Saturday.

___

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 