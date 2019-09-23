Sunny
83.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Former Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett killed in Dallas

By AP News

DALLAS — Authorities say former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett has been shot to death near his home in Dallas.

Police say 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his home early Monday when he was approached by two people who displayed a handgun. Police say an altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away.

Police say the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.

Emmett died at a hospital.

Texas Tech says Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. He averaged 17.6 points per game.

Texas Tech spokesman Wes Bloomquist said a university administrator has spoken to Emmett’s family to confirm his death.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  News Alert