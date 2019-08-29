Hurricane Dorian prompts move of Boise State-FSU game View Photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The season opener between Boise State and Florida State will be played in Tallahassee because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials moved the game out of Jacksonville on Thursday, two days before the 7 p.m. kickoff. The teams will play Saturday at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium, hoping to keep fans away from the coastal region ahead of landfall.

Jacksonville officials, along with those from Florida State and Boise State, collaborated on the decision. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday, urging residents and visitors to take precaution before the storm hits.

Dorian is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane and could hit Florida’s east coast during Labor Day weekend. It is currently projected to make landfall in Brevard County, well south of Jacksonville, but Jacksonville is among the areas within the cone of uncertainty.

The hurricane has slowed over the past 24 hours, but there is concern it could speed up or change direction.

