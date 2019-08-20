Clemson QB Lawrence leads AP preseason All-America team View Photo

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank .

He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.

Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.

