Woman tells jury she was raped for former UW football player

MADISON, Wis. — The trial of former University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus has begun with a woman testifying that Cephus raped her in his apartment.

The 21-year-old Cephus is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault after two 18-year-old women reported to police that he had assaulted them on the same night in April 2018.

Cephus argues the sex was consensual and arranged by one of the women.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that when one of the women was asked at trial if she had “organized” a threesome with Cephus and the other woman she replied, “Absolutely not.”

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers football team in August. He was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code.