AP source Georgia QB Fields visits Ohio State, may transfer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Georgia quarterback Justin Fields may be getting closer to transferring to Ohio State.

The overall No. 2 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class was expected to visit the Ohio State campus on Friday, a person close to the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no transfer has been finalized.

The person says Fields would attend Ohio State during spring semester and petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility, based on unfavorable conditions at Georgia after a baseball player aimed a racial slur at him during a game this season.

With Dwayne Haskins Jr. expected to declare for the NFL draft, Fields joining the Buckeyes gives new coach Ryan Day some depth at quarterback.

