Villanova and UCF square off in CBC matchup

UCF Knights (19-16, 9-14 Big 12) vs. Villanova Wildcats (21-14, 12-10 Big East)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and UCF meet in the College Basketball Crown.

The Wildcats have gone 12-10 against Big East teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 9-14 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Villanova averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 45.4% and averaging 23.1 points for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press