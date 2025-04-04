Duke and Houston square off in the Final 4

Houston Cougars (34-4, 22-1 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (35-3, 22-1 ACC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke takes on No. 2 Houston in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Blue Devils have gone 22-1 against ACC teams, with a 13-2 record in non-conference play. Duke has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 22-1 in Big 12 play. Houston is sixth in the Big 12 with 33.1 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 6.3.

Duke scores 83.7 points, 25.4 more per game than the 58.3 Houston gives up. Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LJ Cryer is averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press