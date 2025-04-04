Villanova and UCF square off in CBC matchup

UCF Knights (19-16, 9-14 Big 12) vs. Villanova Wildcats (21-14, 12-10 Big East)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces UCF in the College Basketball Crown.

The Wildcats are 12-10 against Big East opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 2.1.

The Knights are 9-14 in Big 12 play. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 5.0.

Villanova averages 73.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 80.0 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 23.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press