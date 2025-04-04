Buffalo, Troy meet in NIT

Troy Trojans (24-13, 14-6 Sun Belt) at Buffalo Bulls (29-7, 14-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Troy in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls’ record in MAC games is 14-6, and their record is 15-1 in non-conference play. Buffalo leads college basketball with 18.8 fast break points per game.

The Trojans are 14-6 against Sun Belt teams. Troy ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Buffalo scores 73.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.1 Troy gives up. Troy averages 19.4 more points per game (80.0) than Buffalo allows (60.6).

The teams play for the second time this season. Buffalo defeated Troy 80-78 in their last matchup on Nov. 4. Chellia Watson led Buffalo with 28 points, and Briana Peguero led Troy with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Terah Harness is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zay Dyer is averaging 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Peguero is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

