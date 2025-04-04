UCLA Bruins face the UConn Huskies in Final 4

UConn Huskies (35-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. UCLA Bruins (34-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 UConn meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 18-2, and their record is 16-0 in non-conference games. UCLA ranks fourth in college basketball with 20.4 assists per game. Kiki Rice leads the Bruins averaging 5.1.

The Huskies are 21-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is second in the Big East with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 8.8.

UCLA averages 78.7 points, 26.7 more per game than the 52.0 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 20.0 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bruins. Rice is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

By The Associated Press