UCF edges Oregon State 76-75 in College Basketball Crown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Hendricks, Darius Johnson and Nils Machowski each scored 15 points, and UCF took down Oregon State 76-75 on Tuesday in the College Basketball Crown.

Moustapha Thiam made the last field goal of the game with 2:01 remaining to get UCF within 74-73. Oregon State missed its final four shots of the game.

UCF plays Cincinnati in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Hendricks also contributed 10 rebounds for the Knights (18-16). Johnson was 4 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Machowski went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Liutauras Lelevicius led the way for the Beavers (20-13) with 20 points. Oregon State also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Maxim Logue. Damarco Minor had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Machowski scored 13 points in the first half for UCF, which led 45-36 at the break. Johnson scored 10 points in the second half.

___

By The Associated Press