Chattanooga and Loyola Chicago meet in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-11, 13-7 A-10) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (27-9, 16-4 SoCon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Loyola Chicago meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mocs’ record in SoCon play is 16-4, and their record is 11-5 against non-conference opponents. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 16.8 assists per game led by Garrison Keeslar averaging 2.9.

The Ramblers are 13-7 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Chattanooga scores 79.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 68.7 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 73.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 72.6 Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeslar is averaging 6.3 points for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sheldon Edwards averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jayden Dawson is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press