Oregon State visits UCF after Minor’s 22-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (20-12, 10-9 WCC) vs. UCF Knights (17-16, 8-14 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces UCF after Damarco Minor scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 77-73 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

UCF has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

UCF’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 20.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Minor is averaging 9.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Michael Rataj is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press