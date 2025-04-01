Williams leads Nebraska against Georgetown

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (18-15, 8-13 Big East)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Georgetown after Brice Williams scored 30 points in Nebraska’s 86-78 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 5.8.

Nebraska scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Georgetown averages 72.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 6.5 more points per game (75.7) than Georgetown allows (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Peavy is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Berke Buyuktuncel is averaging 6.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Williams is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press