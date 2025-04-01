UC Irvine meets North Texas in NIT

North Texas Mean Green (27-8, 15-5 AAC) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (31-6, 18-4 Big West)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and North Texas meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters’ record in Big West play is 18-4, and their record is 13-2 against non-conference opponents. UC Irvine has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mean Green are 15-5 against AAC teams. North Texas is third in college basketball allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

UC Irvine averages 75.9 points, 16.0 more per game than the 59.9 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 68.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 66.5 UC Irvine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is shooting 54.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is averaging 14.9 points for the Mean Green. Jasper Floyd is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press