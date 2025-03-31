Cincinnati hosts DePaul after Blocker’s 25-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (14-19, 5-17 Big East) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-15, 8-14 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Cincinnati after Layden Blocker scored 25 points in DePaul’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

Cincinnati has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

DePaul is 9-16 against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati scores 70.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 74.2 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 7.1 more points per game (72.8) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.9 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

CJ Gunn is averaging 12.8 points for the Blue Demons. Blocker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press