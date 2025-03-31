Tulane faces USC after Brumbaugh’s 22-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (19-14, 13-7 AAC) vs. USC Trojans (16-17, 8-14 Big Ten)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces USC after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points in Tulane’s 78-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

USC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

USC’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 74.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 75.5 USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Wesley Yates III is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press