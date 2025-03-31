UC Irvine and North Texas meet in NIT

North Texas Mean Green (27-8, 15-5 AAC) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (31-6, 18-4 Big West)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and North Texas play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters are 18-4 against Big West opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. UC Irvine ranks sixth in college basketball with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.6.

The Mean Green are 15-5 in AAC play. North Texas is third in college basketball giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

UC Irvine averages 75.9 points, 16.0 more per game than the 59.9 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists. Leuchten is averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Mean Green. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press