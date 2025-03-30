New Mexico tabs UC San Diego’s Eric Olen to replace Richard Pitino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico hired UC San Diego’s Eric Olen on Sunday as its next basketball coach.

Olen will replace Richard Pitino, who left to become Xavier’s coach on Tuesday.

“Eric is a proven winner with an incredible track record,” New Mexico athletic director Fernando Lovo said in a statement. “Beyond the accolades and success on the court, he is a values-driven leader who puts student-athletes first. We’re confident he’ll bring tremendous energy and vision to our program.”

Olen spent 21 years at San Diego, the last 12 as head coach, and guided the Tritons through their transition from Division II to Division I. San Diego qualified for the NCAA Tournament this season in its first year of eligibility after winning the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Tritons lost to Michigan 68-65 in the first round.

Olen is the school’s all-time leader in wins at 240-119.

He takes over a Lobos program that reached the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. New Mexico won its opening game over Marquette before losing to Michigan State.

