UCLA and LSU play in Elite 8

LSU Tigers (31-5, 13-5 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (33-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and No. 10 LSU square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Bruins have gone 18-2 against Big Ten opponents, with a 15-0 record in non-conference play. UCLA has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 13-5 in SEC play. LSU scores 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game.

UCLA makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). LSU scores 27.6 more points per game (85.3) than UCLA gives up (57.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Rice is averaging 13.1 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Lauren Betts is averaging 21.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 73.2% over the past 10 games.

Aneesah Morrow is averaging 18.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press