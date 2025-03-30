Flau’Jae Johnson puts rap and podcasting careers aside during March Madness View Photo

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — For now, LSU star guard Flau’Jae Johnson is putting her rap career aside. And the podcasting, too.

Johnson is all about the NCAA Tournament, and helping the Tigers win another national title.

“I’m not focused on my music, I’m not focused on my podcast, I’m not focused on none of (that) stuff. I’m focused on winning the national championship,” Johnson said. “Because if I won the national championship, then I can focus on everything I want to.”

That doesn’t mean that Johnson’s off-court talents aren’t on display druing March Madness. She raps on a Powerade ad campaign that has been shown often throughout the tournament.

Johnson has been a music star since appearing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018 when she advanced to the quarterfinals of the television competition.

She released her first album, “Best of Both Worlds,” last year. She’s also collaborated on a song with rapper Lil Wayne.

Johnson has said that she launched her music career in honor of her father, the late rapper Camoflauge.

Johnson also has a podcast, also called “Best of Both Worlds,” where she interviews some of the biggest stars of the game — including episodes with USC’s JuJu Watkins and UConn’s Paige Bueckers — and just generally dishes on a range of topics from basketball to boyfriends.

Johnson and the Tigers got past N.C. State 80-73 to advance to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year, facing top-seeded UCLA on Sunday.

The teams met in last year’s NCAA Tournament, where Bruins head coach Cori Close watched first-hand as Johnson went 7 for 11 from the field and dropped a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double.

While Close respects the guard’s ability with a basketball, she’s also complimented what Johnson’s brand does for the sport.

“Talk about someone who’s been great for the game. I just really admire how she’s juggled all the different things that she does in life, let alone on the court,” Close said. “I’m a big pioneer — try to be, of growing the game, and I look to her. She’s doing a great job, and I just want to compliment her for that, our game is better off for it.”

Johnson has said she’s unperturbed by pressure situations, drawing back to her days on “America’s Got Talent.”

“I feel like (with) pressure, you either break pipes or make diamonds, and I like diamonds,” Johnson said before her performance on a reunion version of the show in 2023.

