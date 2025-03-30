Houston Cougars and Tennessee Volunteers meet in Elite 8

Tennessee Volunteers (30-7, 15-7 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (33-4, 22-1 Big 12)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston and No. 6 Tennessee play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Houston is 29-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC play is 15-7. Tennessee is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Houston scores 74.2 points, 11.3 more per game than the 62.9 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 18 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

By The Associated Press