Nebraska visits Arizona State after Gary’s 24-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (13-19, 4-17 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Arizona State after Juwan Gary scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 83-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Arizona State gives up 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.3.

Arizona State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Gary is averaging 17.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 75.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press