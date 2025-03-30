USC Trojans take on the UConn Huskies in Elite 8

UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. USC Trojans (31-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on No. 3 UConn in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans are 18-2 against Big Ten opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. USC has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 21-0 in Big East play. UConn averages 21.1 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Paige Bueckers with 4.7.

USC’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UConn gives up. UConn scores 22.9 more points per game (81.7) than USC allows (58.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season. USC won the last meeting 72-70 on Dec. 22. JuJu Watkins scored 25 to help lead USC to the victory, and Sarah Strong scored 22 points for UConn.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 42.6% and averaging 23.9 points for the Trojans. Avery Howell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Strong is averaging 15.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Huskies. Bueckers is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press