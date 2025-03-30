Florida assistant Kevin Hovde relishes Final Four run before leaving to coach Columbia

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Decked out in a Final Four T-shirt, Kevin Hovde answered a FaceTime call from Columbia athletic director Peter Pilling, who offered congratulations and his patience in giving the Florida assistant another week before reporting to his new gig as the Lions’ coach.

What a thrilling last hurrah for Hovde alongside longtime friend and Florida coach Todd Golden before he departs to begin leading his own program at age 36.

“We’ll finish this out,” a beaming Hovde said Saturday night outside top-seeded Florida’s celebratory locker room following an 84-79 win over No. 3 seed Texas Tech. “It’s amazing really being a part of it and seeing how far we’ve come being three years at Florida, where the program was three years ago when we took it over and now for it to culminate in this.”

Hovde, who was hired on March 24 as Columbia’s coach, will help guide the Gators to their first Final Four since 2014. After that, he will relocate to New York City, leaving the Southeastern Conference for the Ivy League.

“I’m just glad that Peter Pilling, the AD at Columbia, made the right choice and gave this opportunity to Kevin,” Golden said. “They’re really fortunate to have him, and he’s fortunate for the opportunity. And he’s going to do a great job. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. I’m going to miss him. But I think the sign of having success is when guys work with you or they play for you and as they move on, their opportunities continue to get better.”

Hovde isn’t the only Florida assistant on the move to become a head coach once the season ends. John Andrzejek is taking over at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

First, “we’re going to cut some more nets down,” Hovde said of his chat with Pilling about the immediate priorities before the big move. “Unreal.”

For Hovde, this is a return to Columbia, where he spent five seasons — two under Golden — after starting as the director of basketball operations in 2011 before being promoted to assistant coach the following season. The Lions finished 25-10 during his last season in 2015-16 and won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Hovde then went to San Francisco and Richmond before going to Florida with Golden in 2022.

“It’s amazing,” Hovde said while also mentioning former Columbia coach Kyle Smith, now at Stanford. “He’s kind of the one who started it all, all of us back at Columbia, which is just amazing I’m going back there and it’s connecting back to that. Myself, Todd, Carlin (Hartman), John Andrzejek, Jon Safir are on our staff. It all started in New York City 15 years ago.”

And Golden isn’t quite ready to let Hovde go. There’s scouting to do, an offensive game plan to develop, logistics to sort out. The Gators are headed back to Gainesville, where they expect to arrive on campus in time to watch fellow No. 1 seed Auburn take on second-seeded Michigan State in the Elite Eight to determine Florida’s next opponent.

“He’s an amazing man and we’ve shared a lot of times together in our coaching career,” Golden said of Hovde. “I’ve worked with him I think every year but three of my coaching career. He’s made me a much better coach. He’s always run my offense. But he’s like having another head coach in the program. Just incredibly bright, just super mature, great leader, super consistent. He deserves this opportunity.

Senior guard Will Richard, who has been with this coaching staff all three years, is thrilled for Hovde.

“I’m definitely proud of him for getting that job,” Richard said, “but we need him for another week. We’ve got two more games left.”

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer