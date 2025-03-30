Former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent headed to UCLA. St. John’s star RJ Luis Jr. declares for draft

UCLA has landed former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

Dent announced his decision to play at Westwood on Instagram on Friday, less than a week after opting to enter the transfer portal.

St. John’s second-team All-American RJ Luis Jr. is declaring for the NBA draft while retaining his eligibility and entering the transfer portal, his agent told ESPN.

ESPN also reported Kansas big man Flory Bidunga will enter the portal as well.

Dent was the Mountain West Conference player of the year after averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to fill the hole left at UCLA by Dylan Andrews, who also is in the transfer portal.

Dent played three seasons under Richard Pitino, who became Xavier’s head coach after leading the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament the past two years.

Luis was the Big East player of the year after averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. The 6-7 forward was the Big East Tournament most outstanding player and helped St. John’s earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But he was on the bench late in the Red Storm’s 75-66 loss to Arkansas in the second round.

Luis finished 3 for 17 from the floor without an assist, scoring nine points in 30 minutes. He was removed by coach Rick Pitino with 4:56 remaining in a two-point game and didn’t return.

The 6-9 Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while providing a spark off the bench behind All-American Hunter Dickinson.

By The Associated Press