USC and Kansas State play in the Sweet 16

Kansas State Wildcats (28-7, 14-6 Big 12) vs. USC Trojans (30-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on No. 19 Kansas State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in Big Ten play is 18-2, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. USC is the Big Ten leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 4.3.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State leads the Big 12 scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

USC averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 20.7 more points per game (79.5) than USC allows to opponents (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Iriafen is averaging 20.0 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Serena Sundell is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 assists for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press