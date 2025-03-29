Houston Cougars take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Elite 8

Tennessee Volunteers (30-7, 15-7 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (33-4, 22-1 Big 12)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston faces No. 6 Tennessee in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars are 22-1 against Big 12 opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Houston leads college basketball at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC action is 15-7. Tennessee is ninth in the SEC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 4.9.

Houston’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press