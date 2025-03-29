South Carolina Gamecocks play the Duke Blue Devils in Elite 8

Duke Blue Devils (29-7, 18-4 ACC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (33-3, 18-1 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina and No. 7 Duke play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Gamecocks have gone 18-1 against SEC teams, with a 15-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 2.9.

The Blue Devils are 18-4 in ACC play. Duke ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

South Carolina averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gamecocks won 81-70 in the last matchup on Dec. 6. Kitts led the Gamecocks with 21 points, and Delaney Thomas led the Blue Devils with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 9.5 points. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.8 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Taina Mair is averaging 6.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

