USC vows to soldier on in March Madness without injured star JuJu Watkins View Photo

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — While heartbroken at the loss of star guard JuJu Watkins, Southern California’s players are determined to move forward in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Trojans (30-3) will face No. 5 seed Kansas State on Saturday in the Sweet 16 — their first game since Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second round.

“I think the prevailing feeling is that we can still do something together, and that’s what JuJu wants us to do,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

While the Trojans have vowed to soldier on, it will be difficult to replace Watkins and her 23.9 points per game.

“Obviously we just rely on her for a lot of shot-making and playmaking. So other people’s roles are going to expand and have higher volume. But we’re confident in our abilities,” guard Talia von Oelhoffen said.

A victory would send the Trojans to the Elite Eight to face either Paige Bueckers and UConn or Oklahoma.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he spoke to Gottlieb as soon as he heard about Watkins’ injury.

“I feel terrible for JuJu personally, knowing the players that I’ve had that have had to go through that, and how much it means to them and what they’re missing for the whole year they’re out, and for Lindsay, and for her teammates,” Auriemma said. “I think the effect that it has on the tournament is huge from a competitive standpoint and star power, and I think the USC kids will probably rise to the occasion and play amazing like they did the other night.”

Watkins tore the ACL in her right knee during the first quarter of a 96-59 victory over Mississippi State. She planted her right leg awkwardly as she drove to the basket between two defenders and crumpled to the floor, wincing and as she was carried off. USC later said she had season-ending surgery.

With Watkins, the Trojans looked like a strong contender to win their first national title in 41 years. USC lost to UConn in the Elite Eight last year when Watkins was a freshman.

“This team is locked in and continuing our goals as JuJu wants us to do. She’s proud of her teammates and she’s 100 percent with us in mind and spirit, if not her body,” Gottlieb said. “This team is really focused on continuing our journey and achieving our goals, even though the path looks a little different than it did a few days ago.”

Temira Poindexter and Kansas State (28-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002 with a 80-79 overtime victory over Kentucky.

The Wildcats were also challenged in their preparation for the game because of Watkins’ absence.

“There’s not many clips out there with her not on the floor. That’s been a real challenge. Yeah, there’s maybe a hundred total — and they played so well without her,” Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said.

Staying present

UConn guard Azzi Fudd settled any speculation about her future so that she could focus on the Sweet 16 and Oklahoma.

Fudd, who averages 13.4 points per game, announced earlier this week that she would return for her senior season.

“In making that decision, I definitely feel like I have a weight off my shoulder and now I can enjoy the rest of the season,” Fudd said Friday.

Auriemma added: “You want to have as few distractions in your head as possible at this time of year, so having made that decision clears a few things up for her and hopefully allows her to just focus on playing and doing what she does best.”

Bueckers, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, has said that this is her final season with the Huskies and on Monday walked off the floor at Gampel Pavilion to a standing ovation after tying her career high with 34 points in a 91-57 second-round win over South Dakota State.

“I’ve had the time of my life here,” she told the crowd.

That didn’t stop speculation that Bueckers may change her mind, but she reiterated to ESPN on Friday that she intends to go pro.

Oklahoma (27-7) was the national runner-up in 2002 but has never won an NCAA title. Center Raegan Beers, a transfer from Oregon State, averages 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Sooners beat Iowa in the second round.

“Obviously, you look at UConn, and they have been a dominant program for years, and they still are,” Sooners guard Payton Verhulst said. “I think just looking at Paige Bueckers, she’s a great player. I do think the SEC has gotten us ready for some really good guards.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer