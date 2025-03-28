UCLA Bruins and Ole Miss Rebels meet in Sweet 16

Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 11-7 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (32-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA squares off against No. 25 Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 18-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. UCLA leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Lauren Betts leads the Bruins with 9.7 rebounds.

The Rebels are 11-7 in SEC play. Ole Miss scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

UCLA makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Ole Miss averages 18.1 more points per game (75.7) than UCLA gives up (57.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Betts is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kirsten Deans averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Madison Scott is averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press