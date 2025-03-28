USC and Kansas State play in the Sweet 16

Kansas State Wildcats (28-7, 14-6 Big 12) vs. USC Trojans (30-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on No. 19 Kansas State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in Big Ten play is 18-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. USC is second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 38.3 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen leads the Trojans with 8.5 boards.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 action is 14-6. Kansas State is 25-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

USC averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State scores 20.7 more points per game (79.5) than USC gives up to opponents (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Trojans. Avery Howell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Temira Poindexter is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.7 points. Serena Sundell is shooting 54.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

By The Associated Press