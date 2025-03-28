Michigan State Spartans and Ole Miss Rebels play in Sweet 16

Ole Miss Rebels (24-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (29-6, 18-4 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State plays Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 18-4, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Michigan State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 11-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC with 14.2 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 3.7.

Michigan State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Pedulla is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press