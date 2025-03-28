Tennessee meets Kentucky in Sweet 16 matchup

Kentucky Wildcats (24-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (29-7, 14-7 SEC)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:39 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee plays No. 18 Kentucky in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC play is 14-7, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference games. Tennessee is ninth in the SEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 4.9.

The Wildcats are 11-9 in SEC play. Kentucky averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Tennessee’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tennessee gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Kentucky won the last matchup 75-64 on Feb. 12. Otega Oweh scored 13 to help lead Kentucky to the win, and Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points for Tennessee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is averaging 18.1 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oweh is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

By The Associated Press