Auburn Tigers play the Michigan Wolverines in Sweet 16

Michigan Wolverines (27-9, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Auburn Tigers (30-5, 16-4 SEC)

Atlanta; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn takes on No. 14 Michigan in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is 28-5 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 17-6. Michigan is third in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 7.5.

Auburn averages 83.8 points, 12.5 more per game than the 71.3 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 8.9 more points per game (78.3) than Auburn gives up (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 51.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wolverines. Wolf is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press