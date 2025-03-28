Texas Tech top shooter Chance McMillian misses March Madness game against Arkansas View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Tech was forced to play without its best outside shooter for its NCAA Tournament matchup against Arkansas.

Chance McMillian was ruled out of the Sweet 16 game Thursday night because of an oblique injury sustained in the Big 12 Tournament earlier this month.

McMillian had expressed hope that he would be able to play in his homecoming but instead missed his fourth straight game. McMillian grew up in San Francisco and went to high school in nearby Vallejo.

McMillian leads the Red Raiders with 69 3-pointers this season and is shooting a team-best 43.4% from long range. He is third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

Arkansas was expected to get forward Adou Thiero back for the first time since he injured his knee on Feb. 22. Thiero was in uniform and took part in warmups.

He was not listed as a starter but was expected to be able to play at least a few minutes. Thiero leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 15.6 points per game and rebounding with 6.0 per game.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer