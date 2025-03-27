Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers square off in Sweet 16

Purdue Boilermakers (24-11, 14-8 Big Ten) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 22-1 Big 12)

Indianapolis; Friday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston and No. 22 Purdue square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 22-1, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Houston has a 30-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Boilermakers are 14-8 against Big Ten teams. Purdue ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 2.6.

Houston’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Kaufman-Renn is averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 72.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

