Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in Sweet 16

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 9-11 SEC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8, 16-6 Big 12)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech and Arkansas play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 16-6, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 9.3 boards.

The Razorbacks are 9-11 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Texas Tech scores 80.8 points, 9.8 more per game than the 71.0 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Adou Thiero is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press