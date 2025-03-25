Louisiana Tech meets Lindenwood (MO) in NIT

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (23-10, 17-5 OVC) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-15, 9-11 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Lindenwood (MO) square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lady Techsters’ record in CUSA games is 9-11, and their record is 8-4 against non-conference opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks third in the CUSA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 5.4.

The Lions’ record in OVC play is 17-5. Lindenwood (MO) is sixth in the OVC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 5.3.

Louisiana Tech scores 66.3 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 65.0 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 14 points for the Lady Techsters. Marshall is averaging 11.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press