UConn Huskies square off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in second round

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-3, 19-0 Summit) at UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -27.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn takes on No. 24 South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 21-0, and their record is 11-3 in non-conference games. UConn averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 26-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jackrabbits are 19-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State ranks ninth in college basketball with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 5.4.

UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State scores 25.0 more points per game (76.3) than UConn gives up to opponents (51.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.2 points. Paige Bueckers is shooting 55.0% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

Byom is averaging 6.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press