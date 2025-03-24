FGCU, Army square off in CBI Tournament

Army Black Knights (17-15, 10-9 Patriot League) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-14, 13-6 ASUN)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Army play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Eagles are 13-6 against ASUN opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. FGCU is second in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Black Knights are 10-9 in Patriot League play. Army is 5-3 in one-possession games.

FGCU is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 73.5 points per game, 3.7 more than the 69.8 FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 18.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press