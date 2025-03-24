Jacksonville meets Incarnate Word in CBI Tournament

Incarnate Word Cardinals (18-16, 10-12 Southland) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (19-13, 13-7 ASUN)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Incarnate Word in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Dolphins are 13-7 against ASUN opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Jacksonville is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland action is 10-12. Incarnate Word is fifth in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 2.3.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 16.6 points for the Cardinals. Dylan Hayman is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press