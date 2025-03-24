Maryland Terrapins and Alabama Crimson Tide square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Alabama Crimson Tide (24-8, 10-7 SEC) at Maryland Terrapins (24-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Maryland plays No. 21 Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten games is 13-6, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference games. Maryland averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC games is 10-7. Alabama is seventh in the SEC scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Maryland scores 80.0 points, 17.2 more per game than the 62.8 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 15.1 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sarah Ashlee Barker is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaliyah Nye is averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press