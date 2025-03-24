NC State Wolfpack play the Michigan State Spartans in second round

Michigan State Spartans (22-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at NC State Wolfpack (27-6, 18-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State faces Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC games is 18-3, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. NC State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

NC State averages 76.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 63.5 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 17.8 points. Zoe Brooks is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press